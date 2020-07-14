COLOMBO: July 14 – High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak presenting Rugby ball to Mr. Lasitha Gunaratne, President of Sri Lanka Rugby, at Old Sports Ministry Complex Colombo. APP

