PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos COLOMBO: July 14 – High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak presenting Rugby ball to Mr. Lasitha Gunaratne, President of Sri Lanka Rugby, at Old Sports Ministry Complex Colombo. APP July 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP32-14 COLOMBO: July 14 - High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak presenting Rugby ball to Mr. Lasitha Gunaratne, President of Sri Lanka Rugby, at Old Sports Ministry Complex Colombo. APP APP32-14