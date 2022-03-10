PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Personnel of Military Police performing aerobatics during National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 at Fortress Stadium Thu, 10 Mar 2022, 7:37 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP39-100322 LAHORE: March 10 Personnel of Military Police performing aerobatics during National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 at Fortress Stadium. APP photo by Rana Imran APP49-100322 LAHORE: March 10 Artists wearing traditional Kalashi dresses during National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 at Fortress Stadium. APP photo by Rana Imran APP48-100322 LAHORE: March 10 Artists performing traditional dance during National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 at Fortress Stadium. APP photo by Rana Imran APP40-100322 LAHORE: March 10 Personnel of Military Police performing aerobatics during National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 at Fortress Stadium. APP photo by Rana Imran LAHORE