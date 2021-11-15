PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People belongs to Sikh community heading towards Lahore to attend birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib by special train. Mon, 15 Nov 2021, 11:50 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP62-151121 LARKANA: November 15 People belongs to Sikh community heading towards Lahore to attend birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib by special train. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP62-151121 LARKANA: APP63-151121 LARKANA: November 15 People belongs to Sikh community at railway station for heading towards Lahore to attend birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib by special train. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar