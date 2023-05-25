Pakistani Singer and Social Worker Shehzad Roy addressing during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

APP03-250523 ISLAMABAD: May 25 - Pakistani Singer and Social Worker Shehzad Roy addressing during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls. APP/SMR/MAF/TZD/ZID
APP03-250523 ISLAMABAD
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain in a group photo during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

Student Performing Skit during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

School management and teachers are taking the pledge on the occasion of the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain visits the Islamabad Model College for Girls Shah Allah Ditta

A group photograph of Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai with Sindh Health Minister Azrah Pecho Sardar Ahmed Shah and Shehzad Roy during her visit to the flood affected areas

Shehzad Roy proud of Sajal Ali for Debut at Toronto International Film Festival

Humayun Saeed hails Shehzad Roy's latest song 'Wajah'

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah laying floral wreath at the funeral of renowned social worker Chairperson of Edhi foundation Bilquis Edhi at M.A Jinnah Road

People offering funeral prayer of renowned social worker Chairperson of Edhi Foundation Bilquis Edhi at M.A Jinnah Road.

Shehzad Roy calls on PM

