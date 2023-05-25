PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistani Singer and Social Worker Shehzad Roy addressing during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls Thu, 25 May 2023, 3:30 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP03-250523 ISLAMABAD: May 25 - Pakistani Singer and Social Worker Shehzad Roy addressing during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls. APP/SMR/MAF/TZD/ZID APP03-250523 ISLAMABAD Sponsored Ad