Opposition Leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing to protest against provincial amended local government bill organized by the Joint Opposition including PTI, MQM-Pakistan and GDA at Fawara Chowk near Governor House

Opposition Leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing to protest against provincial amended local government bill organized by the Joint Opposition including PTI, MQM-Pakistan and GDA at Fawara Chowk near Governor House
APP38-150122 KARACHI: January 15  Opposition Leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing to protest against provincial amended local government bill organized by the Joint Opposition including PTI, MQM-Pakistan and GDA at Fawara Chowk near Governor House. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi
Opposition Leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing to protest against provincial amended local government bill organized by the Joint Opposition including PTI, MQM-Pakistan and GDA at Fawara Chowk near Governor House
KARACHI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR