PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Opposition Leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing to protest against provincial amended local government bill organized by the Joint Opposition including PTI, MQM-Pakistan and GDA at Fawara Chowk near Governor House Sat, 15 Jan 2022, 11:19 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP38-150122 KARACHI: January 15 Opposition Leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing to protest against provincial amended local government bill organized by the Joint Opposition including PTI, MQM-Pakistan and GDA at Fawara Chowk near Governor House. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi KARACHI