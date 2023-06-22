Newly elected Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad Baloch offering Fateha on grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Newly elected Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad Baloch offering Fateha on grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
APP76-220623 LARKANA: June 22 - Newly elected Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad Baloch offering Fateha on grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. APP/NAS/ABB/TZD
Newly elected Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad Baloch offering Fateha on grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
APP76-220623 LARKANA
Newly elected Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad Baloch offering Fateha on grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
APP77-220623 LARKANA
Sponsored Ad