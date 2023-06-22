PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Newly elected Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad Baloch offering Fateha on grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Thu, 22 Jun 2023, 11:52 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP76-220623 LARKANA: June 22 - Newly elected Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad Baloch offering Fateha on grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. APP/NAS/ABB/TZD APP76-220623 LARKANA APP77-220623 LARKANA Sponsored Ad