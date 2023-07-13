PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos NDMA and Save the Children signs an MoU to enhance cooperation in Fields of Disaster Risk Reduction. Chairman NDMA Lt. General Inam Haider Malik witnesses the ceremony Thu, 13 Jul 2023, 9:39 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP78-130723 ISLAMABAD: July 13 – NDMA and Save the Children signs an MoU to enhance cooperation in Fields of Disaster Risk Reduction. Chairman NDMA Lt. General Inam Haider Malik witnesses the ceremony. APP/TZD/ABB APP78-130723 ISLAMABAD Sponsored Ad