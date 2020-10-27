MULTAN: October 27 - President Young Pakistani organization Naeem Iqbal in group photo with the students during Naat Khawani Competition in connection with Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP64-27 MULTAN: October 27 - President Young Pakistani organization Naeem Iqbal in group photo with the students during Naat Khawani Competition in connection with Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP64-27

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: October 26  An illumination view of buildings decorated with colourful lights in connection with upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR