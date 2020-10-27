Home Photos General Coverage Photos MULTAN: October 27 – President Young Pakistani organization Naeem Iqbal in group... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: October 27 – President Young Pakistani organization Naeem Iqbal in group photo with the students during Naat Khawani Competition in connection with Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Safdar Abbas Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 12:20 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-27 MULTAN: October 27 - President Young Pakistani organization Naeem Iqbal in group photo with the students during Naat Khawani Competition in connection with Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP64-27 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: October 26 An illumination view of buildings decorated with colourful lights in connection with upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 26 An illumination view of buildings decorated with colourful lights in connection with upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. APP photo by... FAISALABAD: October 26 – Shopkeepers displayed green flags outside their shops at Amin Pur Bazaar to attract the customers in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi... HASSANABDAL: October 25 Participants offering dua during Mehfil-e-Milad in connection Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) at Village Bhoti Pind. APP photo by Ghulam...