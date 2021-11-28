PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Mission Commander and other officers of Pakistan Navy being briefed by RNO officials during visit to Maritime Security Center of OMAN Sun, 28 Nov 2021, 10:34 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP53-281121 OMAN: November 28 - Mission Commander and other officers of Pakistan Navy being briefed by RNO officials during visit to Maritime Security Center of OMAN. APP APP53-281121 OMAN: APP54-281121 OMAN: November 28 – Mission Commander Pakistan Navy exchanging souvenir with Director General (Operations & Plans) of Royal Navy of Oman during Pakistan Navy Ships visit to Oman. APP APP55-281121 OMAN: November 28 Mission Commander of PN Flotilla exchanging views with Director General (Operations & Plans) of Royal Navy of Oman during Pakistan Navy Ships visit to Oman. APP APP56-281121 OMAN: November 28 A group photo of Pakistan and officials from Royal Navy of Oman and other diplomatic corps during commemorate 51st National Day of Sultanate of Oman onboard Pakistan Navy ship BEHR MASAH. APP