Members of a Civil Society participating in a candle light vigil to pay tributes to Sri Lankan Factory Manager Priyantha Kumara victim of Sialkot incident

LAHORE: December 10 – Members of a Civil Society participating in a candle light vigil to pay tributes to Sri Lankan Factory Manager Priyantha Kumara victim of Sialkot incident.
APP65-101221 LAHORE: December 10  Members of a Civil Society participating in a candle light vigil to pay tributes to Sri Lankan Factory Manager Priyantha Kumara victim of Sialkot incident. APP photo by Rana Imran
