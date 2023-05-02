RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PM for digitization of education, proper teachers’ training

President Dr. Arif Alvi giving away shields to the participants during the launching ceremony of Digital Punjab WEB 3.O organized by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

President Dr. Arif Alvi giving away shields to the participants during the launching ceremony of Digital Punjab WEB 3.O organized by the Punjab Information...

Participants in a group photo with Secretary Tourism KP Tahir Orakzai during of the launching ceremony of a project regarding promotion of tourism at a local hotel.

Participants in a group photo with Secretary Tourism KP Tahir Orakzai during of the launching ceremony of a project regarding promotion of tourism at...

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi is addressing the launching ceremony of Ascend Athletics Pakistan, a program to train girls in mountaineering and rock climbing.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi is addressing the launching ceremony of Ascend Athletics Pakistan, a program to train girls in mountaineering and rock...

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired the launching ceremony of addition of supplementary reading material on animal rights module in curriculum for young children

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired the launching ceremony of addition of supplementary reading material on animal rights module...

Group Photo of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and dignitaries from both Pakistan and Turkiye during launching ceremony of PNS Khybar, a MILGEM Class Corvette, built by M/s ASFAT

Group Photo of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and dignitaries from both Pakistan and Turkiye during launching ceremony of...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the launching ceremony of PNS Khyber, the third of the four MILGEM Corvette ships.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the launching ceremony of PNS Khyber, the third of the four MILGEM Corvette ships.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Social Media Association (PSMA) at Newports Institute of Communication and Economics.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Social Media Association (PSMA) at Newports Institute...

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani addressing at the launching ceremony of a book titled 'Pakistan in an age of Turbulence' at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani addressing at the launching ceremony of a book titled ‘Pakistan in an age of Turbulence’ at the Pakistan Institute of...

The Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial at the launching ceremony of documentary at the Law and Justice Commission of...

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the launching ceremony of book ‘Mard e Darwesh’ of Raja Muhammad Zaheer Khan

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the launching ceremony of book ‘Mard e Darwesh’ of Raja Muhammad Zaheer Khan

President Dr Arif Alvi addressing the launching ceremony of commercial helicopter flight operations for tourists in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

President Dr Arif Alvi addressing the launching ceremony of commercial helicopter flight operations for tourists in Azad Jammu and Kashmir