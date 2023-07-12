PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Javad Manwa submitting application for the Election of new Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan to Secretary GB Assembly Abdul Razaq at Assembly Secretariat Wed, 12 Jul 2023, 7:08 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP26-120723 GILGIT: July 12 - Member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Javad Manwa submitting application for the Election of new Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan to Secretary GB Assembly Abdul Razaq at Assembly Secretariat. APP/AHS/ MAF/TZD/ABB APP26-120723 GILGIT Sponsored Ad