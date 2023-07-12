Member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Javad Manwa submitting application for the Election of new Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan to Secretary GB Assembly Abdul Razaq at Assembly Secretariat

APP26-120723 GILGIT: July 12 - Member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Javad Manwa submitting application for the Election of new Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan to Secretary GB Assembly Abdul Razaq at Assembly Secretariat. APP/AHS/ MAF/TZD/ABB
Governor Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah in a meeting with Advisor to the PM on Kashmir Affiars and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira at Governor Secretariat

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan chairing a cabinet meeting of Budget approval at CM Secretariat

Finance Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Javad Manwa presenting Budget 2023-2024 of Gilgit-Baltistan at GB Assembly

A girl from Gilgit-Baltistan preparing dumpling (a traditional dish locally called Mantu) during Saqafati Mela at Lok Virsa

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan chairing a cabinet meeting at CM Secretariat

Minister Finance Gilgit-Baltistan Javad Manwa administering oath to newly elected Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmad Advocate during the 4th sitting of 19th session of GB Assembly at Assembly Secretariat

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan casting his ballot for the No Confident Motion against the Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi during the 4th sitting of 19th session of GB Assembly under the chair of Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Advocate at Assembly Secretariat

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah Returned the resignation letter to Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amad Zaidi at Governor Secretariat

Chief Minister Gilgit-Batistan Khalid Khurshid Khan meeting with the injured persons of Shounter Astore incident at DHQ Astore

Chief Minister Gilgit-Batistan Khalid Khurshid Khan giving away gifts and cash to the families of martyrs on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan at CPO

Chief Minister Gilgit-Batistan Khalid Khurshid Khan addressing the 19th session of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly under the chair of Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan administering oath from the newly elected cabinet of Young Doctors Association (YDA)

