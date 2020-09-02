LAHORE: September 02  A view of construction work of Firdous Market Underpass during development work in the city. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

LAHORE: September 02  A view of construction work of Firdous Market Underpass during development work in the city. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP34-02 LAHORE: September 02  A view of construction work of Firdous Market Underpass during development work in the city. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP34-02

ALSO READ  HYDERABAD: September 02  A view of rain water accumulated at railway workshop after heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR