Justice (R) Dr. Qazi Khalid Ali, Chairman Federal Service Tribunal presenting his book titled Selected Judgments to Raja Sikander Sultan, Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Thu, 17 Mar 2022, 8:30 PM ISLAMABAD: March 17 - Justice (R) Dr. Qazi Khalid Ali, Chairman Federal Service Tribunal presenting his book titled Selected Judgments to Raja Sikander Sultan, Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan. APP ISLAMABAD