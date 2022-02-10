Jamaat-e-Islami women activists holding placards and chanting slogans during pro-hijab protest at Press Club

APP65-100222 KARACHI: February 10 - Jamaat-e-Islami women activists holding placards and chanting slogans during pro-hijab protest at Press Club. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP66-100222 KARACHI: February 10 – Jamaat-e-Islami women activists holding placards and chanting slogans during pro-hijab protest at Press Club. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
KARACHI

Civil society holding a walk rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir organized by Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing

A child holding placard during anti drugs campaign organized by police in city.

A mother along with her daughter on the way while holding umbrellas during light rain in Bhara Kaho

A special person on the way on his wheelchair while holding the rear side of motorcycle heading towards his destination

Women members of Jamaat-e-Islami staged a protest sit-in against Sindh Local Government Law in front of Provincial Assembly in Provincial Capital

Police personnel holding flag march to maintain law and order during New Year night

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Sirajul Haq addresses ' Karachi Bachaho March' against Sindh Govt's Local Government Law at M A Jinnah Road

December 07- Girl students chanting, screaming and yelling for boost up their team players courage during final cricket Match played between Punjab College Sargodha and Superior College Sargodha during Inter Collegiate Cricket Championship organized by Sargodha Education Board.

A person holding a motorcycle while sitting on the rear side of a motorcycle heading towards his destination

Children displaying placards while participating in an awareness walk to mark Universal Children Day

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad chairs a webinar on 5th August observing Youm-e-Istehsal at the Embassy of Pakistan, attended by representatives of Japanese media, Kashmiri activists in Japan, Pakistanis living in Japan and the spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Journalists Association from Srinagar

Participants holding placards during Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (GBEPA) organized awareness walk in the collaboration with Gilgit-Baltistan Waste Management Company to mark World Environment Day to be a part of cleanliness drive “Clean and Green Pakistan

