HYDERABAD: September 23  Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Raho addressing during a seminar on Rural Womens Economic Empowerment through Agriculture Livestock and water Recourses Management. APP photo by Akram Ali

HYDERABAD: September 23  Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Raho addressing during a seminar on Rural Womens Economic Empowerment through Agriculture Livestock and water Recourses Management. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP30-23 HYDERABAD: September 23  Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Raho addressing during a seminar on Rural Womens Economic Empowerment through Agriculture Livestock and water Recourses Management. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP30-23

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 23 - Federal Secretary of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui addressing during AGSMA-MOITT Workshop on Road to Accelerated Digital Economy-Taxation & Digital Inclusion at National Incubation Center. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR