Honorable Chief Justice Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial (left) is administering the oath to Justice Supreme Court judge of the Hon'ble Ms. Justice Musarrat Hilali, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Fri, 7 Jul 2023, 6:29 PM

APP01-070723 ISLAMABAD: July 07 - Honorable Chief Justice Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial (left) is administering the oath to Justice Supreme Court judge of the Hon'ble Ms. Justice Musarrat Hilali, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. APP/SAK/MAF/FHA