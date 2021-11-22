Health workers using megaphone for announcement to vaccinatechildren in the Dariya Goht at Husseinabad during National Measles and Rubella PreventionCampaign in the city

Health workers using megaphone for announcement to vaccinatechildren in the Dariya Goht at Husseinabad during National Measles and Rubella PreventionCampaign in the city
APP08-221121 HYDERABAD : November 22Health workers using megaphone for announcement to vaccinatechildren in the Dariya Goht at Husseinabad during National Measles and Rubella PreventionCampaign in the city. APP Photo by Farhan Khan
APP08-221121 HYDERABAD :
APP09-221121 HYDERABAD : November 22 Health workers giving vaccine to a child to protect children from lifethreading diseases door to door in the Dariya Goht at Husseinabad during National Measles and Rubella Prevention Campaign. APP Photo by Farhan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR