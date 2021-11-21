Hanzala Hamzullah, a middle-aged businessman with bulky appearance, considered an itching skin rash on toes of his right foot as a routine reaction to a mosquito bite, but extra swelling, severe pain and conversion of infected site into a fully blown up septic lesion, made him concerned about the affliction. Initially, I did self-medication by applying different skin ointments for treatment of the lesion, but the infection keeps on aggravating forcing me to consult a specialist dermatologist, recalls Hanzala while speaking to APP at his shop in Peepal Mandi, citys busiest market named after an oldest Banyan tree that was revered in past for its mythological connection with Lord Buddha. (Match the photo with APP feature slugged Experts fear progression of infectious diseases in wake of Afghan refugees influx to Pakistan already been released

Hanzala Hamzullah, a middle-aged businessman with bulky appearance, considered an itching skin rash on toes of his right foot as a routine reaction to a mosquito bite, but extra swelling, severe pain and conversion of infected site into a fully blown up septic lesion, made him concerned about the affliction. Initially, I did self-medication by applying different skin ointments for treatment of the lesion, but the infection keeps on aggravating forcing me to consult a specialist dermatologist, recalls Hanzala while speaking to APP at his shop in Peepal Mandi, citys busiest market named after an oldest Banyan tree that was revered in past for its mythological connection with Lord Buddha. (Match the photo with APP feature slugged Experts fear progression of infectious diseases in wake of Afghan refugees influx to Pakistan already been released
APP28-211121 PESHAWAR: November 21 - Hanzala Hamzullah, a middle-aged businessman with bulky appearance, considered an itching skin rash on toes of his right foot as a routine reaction to a mosquito bite, but extra swelling, severe pain and conversion of infected site into a fully blown up septic lesion, made him concerned about the affliction. Initially, I did self-medication by applying different skin ointments for treatment of the lesion, but the infection keeps on aggravating forcing me to consult a specialist dermatologist, recalls Hanzala while speaking to APP at his shop in Peepal Mandi, citys busiest market named after an oldest Banyan tree that was revered in past for its mythological connection with Lord Buddha. (Match the photo with APP feature slugged Experts fear progression of infectious diseases in wake of Afghan refugees influx to Pakistan already been released. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP29-211121 PESHAWAR: November 21 – Hanzala Hamzullah, a middle-aged businessman with bulky appearance, considered an itching skin rash on toes of his right foot as a routine reaction to a mosquito bite, but extra swelling, severe pain and conversion of infected site into a fully blown up septic lesion, made him concerned about the affliction. Initially, I did self-medication by applying different skin ointments for treatment of the lesion, but the infection keeps on aggravating forcing me to consult a specialist dermatologist, recalls Hanzala while speaking to APP at his shop in Peepal Mandi, citys busiest market named after an oldest Banyan tree that was revered in past for its mythological connection with Lord Buddha. (Match the photo with APP feature slugged Experts fear progression of infectious diseases in wake of Afghan refugees influx to Pakistan already been released. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP28-211121

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Girl students performing a national song to pay tributes to Allama Iqbalduring a function in connection with Iqbal Day at Government Girls Degree College in the city

Girl students performing a national song to pay tributes to Allama Iqbalduring a function in connection with Iqbal Day at Government Girls Degree College...

Cabinet seeks world community's support to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: Fawad

Cabinet seeks world community’s support to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: Fawad

Women visitors at German company BGR stall at Alhamra Lahore in connection with celebrations of 70-years friendship between Germany and Pakistan

Women visitors at German company BGR stall at Alhamra Lahore in connection with celebrations of 70-years friendship between Germany and Pakistan

Female vendors displaying the fireworks stuff to attract the customers in connection with Hindu festival Dewali at Market Road

Female vendors displaying the fireworks stuff to attract the customers in connection with Hindu festival Dewali at Market Road

Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during Pak-Turk Pictorial Exhibition to mark Turkish Democracy Day in connection with 1000 years of history at University of Education

Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during Pak-Turk Pictorial Exhibition to mark Turkish Democracy Day in connection with 1000 years of history at University of...

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid cutting the ribbon to inaugurate Pak-Turk Pictorial Exhibition to mark Turkish Democracy Day in connection with 1000 years of history at University of Education

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid cutting the ribbon to inaugurate Pak-Turk Pictorial Exhibition to mark Turkish Democracy Day in connection with 1000 years...

An Afghan busy in finishing process of handmade carpet at his workplace

An Afghan busy in finishing process of handmade carpet at his workplace

People selecting & purchasing Pakistani cricket team T-20 Cricket World Cup T-shirt from a shopkeeper in connection with T-20 Cricket World Cup

People selecting & purchasing Pakistani cricket team T-20 Cricket World Cup T-shirt from a shopkeeper in connection with T-20 Cricket World Cup

Qawal Imran Ali and Irfan Ali singing Qawali in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Week at Sargodha Arts Councial late night

Qawal Imran Ali and Irfan Ali singing Qawali in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Week at Sargodha Arts Councial late night

People visiting decorated stalls in connection with the celebrations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Mustufa Ababad Gulistan Colony

People visiting decorated stalls in connection with the celebrations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Mustufa Ababad Gulistan Colony

People visiting decorated stalls with colour in connection with the celebrations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Mustufa Ababad Gulistan Colony on Tuesday

People visiting decorated stalls with colour in connection with the celebrations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Mustufa Ababad Gulistan Colony on Tuesday

CEO Health Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi visiting after inaugurating calligraphy exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Sargodha Arts Council

CEO Health Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi visiting after inaugurating calligraphy exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Sargodha Arts Council