PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad addressing during the SAARC Finance Symposium on Climate Change and Green Financing Initiatives & Outlook in South Asia Wed, 3 May 2023, 9:57 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP31-030523 ISLAMABAD: May 03 - Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad addressing during the SAARC Finance Symposium on Climate Change and Green Financing Initiatives & Outlook in South Asia. APP/SMR/MAF/TZD/MOS APP31-030523 ISLAMABAD APP32-030523 ISLAMABAD Sponsored Ad