PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari showering flowers on the grave of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh during his visit Tue, 25 Apr 2023, 11:41 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP35-250423 LARKANA: April 25 - Former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari showering flowers on the grave of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh during his visit. APP/SDQ/ABB APP35-250423 LARKANA LARKANA