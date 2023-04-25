Former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari addressing during General Workers Meeting of PPP District Shaheed Benazirabad at Zardari House Nawab Shah

Former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari addressing during General Workers Meeting of PPP District Shaheed Benazirabad at Zardari House Nawab Shah
APP22-250423 SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD: April 25 - Former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari addressing during General Workers Meeting of PPP District Shaheed Benazirabad at Zardari House Nawab Shah. APP/NAS/ABB
Former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari addressing during General Workers Meeting of PPP District Shaheed Benazirabad at Zardari House Nawab Shah
APP22-250423 SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD
Former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari addressing during General Workers Meeting of PPP District Shaheed Benazirabad at Zardari House Nawab Shah
APP23-250423 SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD
Former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari addressing during General Workers Meeting of PPP District Shaheed Benazirabad at Zardari House Nawab Shah
APP24-250423 SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR