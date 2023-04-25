PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari addressing during General Workers Meeting of PPP District Shaheed Benazirabad at Zardari House Nawab Shah Tue, 25 Apr 2023, 7:20 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP22-250423 SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD: April 25 - Former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari addressing during General Workers Meeting of PPP District Shaheed Benazirabad at Zardari House Nawab Shah. APP/NAS/ABB APP22-250423 SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD APP23-250423 SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD APP24-250423 SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD