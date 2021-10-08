Female customers selecting children wears displayed by vendor at weekly Friday Bazaar

APP17-081021 MULTAN: October 08 - Female customers selecting children wears displayed by vendor at weekly Friday Bazaar. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP18-081021 MULTAN: October 08 – Female customers selecting artificial jewellery displayed by vendor at weekly Friday Bazaar. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
