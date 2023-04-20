Families are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Pirwadhai as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end

Families are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Pirwadhai as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end
APP31-200423 RAWALPINDI: April 20 – Families are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Pirwadhai as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end. APP/ADZ/TZD/MOS
Families are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Pirwadhai as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end
APP31-200423 RAWALPINDI
Families are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Pirwadhai as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end
APP32-200423 RAWALPINDI
Families are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Pirwadhai as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end
APP33-200423 RAWALPINDI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at General Bus Stand as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end

People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at...

Customers selecting and purchasing shoes in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-fitr at Sadar Bazar

Customers selecting and purchasing shoes in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-fitr at Sadar Bazar

Customers selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-fitr at Sadar Bazar

Customers selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-fitr at Sadar Bazar

People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Pirwadhai as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end

People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at...

People throng at Bohri Bazar for Eid-ul-Fitr shopping

People throng at Bohri Bazar for Eid-ul-Fitr shopping

Women selecting and purchasing shoes at Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr preparation

Women selecting and purchasing shoes at Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr preparation

People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Lahore Railway Station as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end

People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at...

People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Pirwadhai as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end

People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at...

People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Rawalpindi Railway Station as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end

People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at...

People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Rawalpindi Railway Station as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end

People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at...

People busy in selecting & purchasing readymade Salwar Kameez for upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr

People busy in selecting & purchasing readymade Salwar Kameez for upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr

A large number of people depart for native areas for celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr as Govt running Eid Special Trains at Cantt Station

A large number of people depart for native areas for celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr as Govt running Eid Special Trains at Cantt Station