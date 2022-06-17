PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Executive Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Sayeda Adeela Rubab addressing the ceremony of Control of Drug Abuse and Narcotics Smuggling at Information Service Academy Fri, 17 Jun 2022, 4:21 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP08-170622 ISLAMABAD: June 17 - Executive Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Sayeda Adeela Rubab addressing the ceremony of Control of Drug Abuse and Narcotics Smuggling at Information Service Academy. APP photo by Umar Qayyum ISLAMABAD