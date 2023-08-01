Eng. Khalid Saleh AlModaifer, Vice Minister of Industry and Production of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calling on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

APP60-010823 ISLAMABAD: August 01 – Eng. Khalid Saleh AlModaifer, Vice Minister of Industry and Production of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calling on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani. APP/MAF/TZD/FHA
Eng. Khalid Saleh Almodaifer, Vice Minister of Industry and Production of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calling on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani presiding over a Senate House business advisory committee meeting at Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani addressing the national seminar on education jointly organized by Education Parliamentarians’ Caucus (EPC) Senate of Pakistan and Japan International...

Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani addressing during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022

Senator Walid Iqbal, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights presenting souvenir made by prisoners of Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi to Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House

Senator Danesh Kumar called on the Acting-President, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Senator Kumar calls on Acting President

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a meeting with Ilyas Masih, President of All Neighbors International and Dr. Chris Gnanakan, American Professor at Parliament House

Naeem Ullah Khan, High Commissioner-Designate to Rwanda called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House

Country Director World Bank for Pakistan, Najy Benhassine calling on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with delegation laying wreath at the tomb of unknown soldiers in Russia

