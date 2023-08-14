Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed along with RPO Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan and DC Ali Annan Qamar hoisting Flag of Pakistan on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration at Commissioner Complex

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed along with RPO Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan and DC Ali Annan Qamar hoisting Flag of Pakistan on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration at Commissioner Complex
APP41-140823 FAISALABAD: August 14 – Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed along with RPO Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan and DC Ali Annan Qamar hoisting Flag of Pakistan on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration at Commissioner Complex. APP/TWR/TZD/ZID
Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed along with RPO Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan and DC Ali Annan Qamar hoisting Flag of Pakistan on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration at Commissioner Complex
APP41-140823 FAISALABAD
Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed along with RPO Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan and DC Ali Annan Qamar hoisting Flag of Pakistan on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration at Commissioner Complex
APP42-140823 FAISALABAD
Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed along with RPO Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan and DC Ali Annan Qamar hoisting Flag of Pakistan on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration at Commissioner Complex
APP43-140823 FAISALABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Commissioner Bahawalpur, Dr. Ehtisham Anwar, along with other officials, participates in the ceremony on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Commissioner Bahawalpur, Dr. Ehtisham Anwar, along with other officials, participates in the ceremony on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Motorcyclists with Pakistani flags are enjoying the bike ride on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Motorcyclists with Pakistani flags are enjoying the bike ride on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Students are performing tableau at Boys Scout Headquarter on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Students are performing tableau at Boys Scout Headquarter on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Children are reciting the National anthem during Flag hoisting ceremony at Balochistan Assembly on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Children are reciting the National anthem during Flag hoisting ceremony at Balochistan Assembly on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali hoisting Flag of Pakistan on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration at Balochistan Assembly

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali hoisting Flag of Pakistan on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration at Balochistan Assembly

The horsemen are performing horse dance on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration at Commissioner Complex

The horsemen are performing horse dance on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration at Commissioner Complex

Children are reciting the National anthem and waving the National flag during a ceremony organized on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Children are reciting the National anthem and waving the National flag during a ceremony organized on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Major General Qaiser Salman, the Garrison Commander, is laying a wreath at the mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Major General Qaiser Salman, the Garrison Commander, is laying a wreath at the mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on the occasion of 77th...

Railway Headquarters building is beautifully illuminated with lights on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Railway Headquarters building is beautifully illuminated with lights on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Children are reciting the National anthem and waving the National flag during Flag hoisting ceremony at Punjab Assembly on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Children are reciting the National anthem and waving the National flag during Flag hoisting ceremony at Punjab Assembly on the occasion of 77th Independence...

Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabatin Khan hoisting Flag of Pakistan on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabatin Khan hoisting Flag of Pakistan on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

PRCS ambulances are participating in a flag march on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

PRCS ambulances are participating in a flag march on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration