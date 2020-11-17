Director Operation Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Commander Abdullah Siddiqui addressing a press conference regarding an operation in open sea against drugs (PMSA) seized 1372 kg of hashish from a boat and arrest four smugglers
APP36-171120 KARACHI: November 17 - Director Operation Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Commander Abdullah Siddiqui addressing a press conference regarding an operation in open sea against drugs (PMSA) seized 1372 kg of hashish from a boat and arrest four smugglers. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi

ALSO READ  Seized drugs and arrested criminals in custody of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR