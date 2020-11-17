Home Photos General Coverage Photos Director Operation Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Commander Abdullah Siddiqui addressing a... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Director Operation Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Commander Abdullah Siddiqui addressing a press conference regarding an operation in open sea against drugs (PMSA) seized 1372 kg of hashish from a boat and arrest four smugglers Tue, 17 Nov 2020, 7:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-171120 KARACHI: November 17 - Director Operation Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Commander Abdullah Siddiqui addressing a press conference regarding an operation in open sea against drugs (PMSA) seized 1372 kg of hashish from a boat and arrest four smugglers. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ Seized drugs and arrested criminals in custody of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Seized drugs and arrested criminals in custody of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) MULTAN: July 25 – Drug addicts injecting drugs to each other in Qasim Bagh Park and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo...