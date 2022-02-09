PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos DIG Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed addressing the SSU Commandos who are set ot Participate in Pakistan Day parade-2022 in Islamabad Wed, 9 Feb 2022, 11:38 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP63-090222 KARACHI: February 09 - DIG Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed addressing the SSU Commandos who are set ot Participate in Pakistan Day parade-2022 in Islamabad. APP APP64-090222 KARACHI: February 09 – A special contingent of SSU Commandos is set to Participate in Pakistan Day parade-2022 in Islamabad. APP KARACHI