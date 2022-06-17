PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos DG Information Service Academy Saeed Javed is giving souvenir to Executive Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Sayeda Adeela Rubab during the ceremony of Control of Drug Abuse and Narcotics Smuggling at Information Service Academy Fri, 17 Jun 2022, 4:25 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP10-170622 ISLAMABAD: June 17 - DG Information Service Academy Saeed Javed is giving souvenir to Executive Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Sayeda Adeela Rubab during the ceremony of Control of Drug Abuse and Narcotics Smuggling at Information Service Academy. APP photo by Umar Qayyum ISLAMABAD