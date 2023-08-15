Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy War College addressing the Officers and Sailors during flag hoisting ceremony held in connection with Independence Day celebrations

Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy War College addressing the Officers and Sailors during flag hoisting ceremony held in connection with Independence Day celebrations
APP121-140823 LAHORE: August 14 - Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy War College addressing the Officers and Sailors during flag hoisting ceremony held in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP/TZD/ZID
Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy War College addressing the Officers and Sailors during flag hoisting ceremony held in connection with Independence Day celebrations
APP121-140823 LAHORE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR