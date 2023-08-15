PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy War College addressing the Officers and Sailors during flag hoisting ceremony held in connection with Independence Day celebrations Tue, 15 Aug 2023, 12:06 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP121-140823 LAHORE: August 14 - Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy War College addressing the Officers and Sailors during flag hoisting ceremony held in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP/TZD/ZID APP121-140823 LAHORE