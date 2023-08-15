Children, dressed in flag-colored clothing and holding Pakistani flag during Flag hoisting ceremony at Rescue 1122 Headquarter on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

APP75-140823 PESHAWAR

A view of Pakistani flag on the makeshift house on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Children of Private Educational Institution Millat Islamia Cadet School are celebrating Independence Day in uniform at Allahwala Chowk

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zareen Fatima Rizvi (GCWUS) along with Faculty Staff cutting the cake on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration at Government College Women University

ADC Finance Waqar Akbar Cheema giving the trophy to the team of Hazro who secured the 1st position in the Kabaddi Match held on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Musicians are performing a Dhol act (traditional drum) at Bab-e-Pakistan Foundation Walton Road on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Students performing tableau during a ceremony organized by the City District Government at Ghanta Ghar on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Students enjoying and waving the National flags during the ceremony organized at Foundation Public School on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Dr. Qaiser Abbas, inaugurating a Blood Donation Camp organized by the Blood Donor Society on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Minister Education GB Ghulam Shahzad Agah along with Minister Social Welfare Gilgit-Baltistan Kulsoom Farman visiting the stalls during the ceremony on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration at Women Degree College

Children enjoying car ride decorated with balloons on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Fireworks are arranged at Damdama building on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

Fireworks are arranged at Bala Hissar Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration

