Chief of the Naval Staff Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with senior naval officers and troops after successful firing of Surface to Air Missiles

Chief of the Naval Staff Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with senior naval officers and troops after successful firing of Surface to Air Missiles
APP69-081221 KARACHI: December 08 - Chief of the Naval Staff Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with senior naval officers and troops after successful firing of Surface to Air Missiles. APP
Chief of the Naval Staff Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with senior naval officers and troops after successful firing of Surface to Air Missiles
APP72-081221 KARACHI: December 08 – Demonstration of Surface to Air Missile Firing by Pakistan Navy. APP
Chief of the Naval Staff Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with senior naval officers and troops after successful firing of Surface to Air Missiles
APP71-081221 KARACHI: December 08 – Demonstration of Surface to Air Missile Firing by Pakistan Navy. APP
Chief of the Naval Staff Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with senior naval officers and troops after successful firing of Surface to Air Missiles
APP70-081221 KARACHI: December 08 – Demonstration of Surface to Air Missile Firing by Pakistan Navy. APP
Chief of the Naval Staff Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with senior naval officers and troops after successful firing of Surface to Air Missiles
APP69-081221

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Mission Commander alongwith Commanding officers of PM/PMSA Ships exchanging views with Chief of Bahrain Naval Forces Rear Admiral Mohammed Yousaf Mohamed during Pakistan Navy Ships visits to Bahrain

Mission Commander alongwith Commanding officers of PM/PMSA Ships exchanging views with Chief of Bahrain Naval Forces Rear Admiral Mohammed Yousaf Mohamed during Pakistan Navy...

MPA Provincial Assembly of Sindh Abdul Jabbar Khan giving away appreciation award to taekwondo international player during Appreciation Award Ceremony of Chief of Army Staff Pakistan Open (G-1) International Taekwondo Championship 2021 at Zubair Montessori School

MPA Provincial Assembly of Sindh Abdul Jabbar Khan giving away appreciation award to taekwondo international player during Appreciation Award Ceremony of Chief of Army...

Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam Khan addressing to awareness seminar on Right to Information at SM Law College

Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam Khan addressing to awareness seminar on Right to Information at SM Law College

People offering Namaz-e-Janaza of former director and bureau chief of Associated Press of Pakistan Karachi Masood Sattar Khan at Jamia Arbia Ehsan Uloom Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

People offering Namaz-e-Janaza of former director and bureau chief of Associated Press of Pakistan Karachi Masood Sattar Khan at Jamia Arbia Ehsan Uloom Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Chief Justice Sindh High Court, Ahmed Ali Shaikh addressing during reception from High Court Bar Association on last night

Chief Justice Sindh High Court, Ahmed Ali Shaikh addressing during reception from High Court Bar Association on last night

Players in action in match during Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotel International Squash Tournament at Mushaf Squash Complex

Players in action in match during Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotel International Squash Tournament at Mushaf Squash Complex

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with H.E Mr Seyed Mouhammad Ali Hosseini, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan at Naval Headquarters

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with H.E Mr Seyed Mouhammad Ali Hosseini, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan...

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi being presented Guard of Honour during his official visit

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo along with Tri-Services offcers at the opening session of Naval War Game SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR VIII

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo along with Tri-Services offcers at the opening session of Naval...

Chief Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan visits to various polling station inspect the polling process during By-election Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly (GBA-4) Nagar-01

Chief Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan visits to various polling station inspect the polling process during By-election Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly (GBA-4) Nagar-01

Chief of the naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi conferred with the UAE's highest Military Award at UAE Embassy

Chief of the naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi conferred with the UAE’s highest Military Award at UAE Embassy

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with H.E. Mr Manuel Durani Gimenez-Rico Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan at Naval Headquarters

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with H.E. Mr Manuel Durani Gimenez-Rico Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan at...