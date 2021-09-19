Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of German Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium

APP37-190921 USA: September 19  Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of German Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium. APP
APP40-190921 USA: September 19  Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with US Navy Senior officials during 24th International Sea Power Symposium. APP
APP38-190921 USA: September 19  Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of Japanese Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium. APP
APP39-190921 USA: September 19  Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of French Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium. APP

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during call on with US Secy of Navy Carlos Del Toro during his official visit to USA

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of Turkish Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium

Security personnel checking the card of a person before entering into the stadium ahead of the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match being played between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Pakistan Navy and German Navy bilateral exercise being conducted out at Sea

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with H.E Mr Seyed Mouhammad Ali Hosseini, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan at Naval Headquarters

A view of the two under-construction skyscrapers stand high nearby Clifton sea view catch attention of the visitors

Dr. Nausheen Hamid, MNA, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Health Services offering dua after planting a sapling at Sialkot International Airport

A group photo of Pakistan Army pilots and representatives of Houbara Foundation International before spreading seeds at Sheikh Zayed International Airport

Senator in waiting Sana Jamali, exchanging views with Mr. Adel Bin Abdul Rahman Al- Asoomi, President of the Arab Parliament upon his arrival at Islamabad international Airport

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Bulgarian Ambassador, Mrs. Irena Gancheva at Parliament House

Pakistan Navy and Japanese Navy bilateral exercise being conducted out at Sea

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas and President IIUI Dr. Hathal Hamoud Al-Otaibi exchanging the documents of MoU to support the poor students in IIUI

