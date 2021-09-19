PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of German Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium Sun, 19 Sep 2021, 10:20 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP37-190921 USA: September 19 Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of German Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium. APP APP40-190921 USA: September 19 Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with US Navy Senior officials during 24th International Sea Power Symposium. APP APP37-190921 APP38-190921 USA: September 19 Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of Japanese Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium. APP APP39-190921 USA: September 19 Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of French Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium. APP