Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visiting newly established broadcasting room in the Senate after its inauguration at Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visiting newly established broadcasting room in the Senate after its inauguration at Parliament House
APP59-220623 ISLAMABAD: June 22 – Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visiting newly established broadcasting room in the Senate after its inauguration at Parliament House. APP/MAF/ABB/TZD
Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visiting newly established broadcasting room in the Senate after its inauguration at Parliament House
APP59-220623 ISLAMABAD
Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visiting newly established broadcasting room in the Senate after its inauguration at Parliament House
APP60-220623 ISLAMABAD
Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visiting newly established broadcasting room in the Senate after its inauguration at Parliament House
APP65-220623 ISLAMABAD
Sponsored Ad