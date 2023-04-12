Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani presenting the Commemorative Medallion, Coin and Stamp in connection of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Senate Of Pakistan to Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood at Parliament House

APP76-120423 ISLAMABAD: April 12 - Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani presenting the Commemorative Medallion, Coin and Stamp in connection of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Senate Of Pakistan to Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood at Parliament House. APP/ABB
