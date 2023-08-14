PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari along with other PRCS members cutting cake on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration Mon, 14 Aug 2023, 7:02 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP01-140823 ISLAMABAD: August 14 - Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari along with other PRCS members cutting cake on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration. APP/SAK/TZD/ZID APP01-140823 ISLAMABAD APP02-140823 ISLAMABAD APP03-140823 ISLAMABAD