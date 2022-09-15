Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed in group photo with Students during Roots International Schools and Colleges & MIUC organizes high achievers ceremony

APP01-150922 ISLAMABAD: September 15 - Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed in group photo with Students during Roots International Schools and Colleges & MIUC organizes high achievers ceremony. APP
Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo addressing the ceremony after visiting Cadet College in Awaran

Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed giving certificate to a position holder during Roots International Schools and Colleges & MIUC organizes high achievers ceremony

Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain and position holders students pose for a group photo after prize distribution ceremony Centralized Annual Examinations for Class-V & VIII at IMCG F-6/2

Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain and position holders students pose for a group photo after prize distribution ceremony Centralized Annual Examinations Class-V & VIII at IMCG F-6/2

Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain addresses at prize distribution ceremony Centralized Annual Examinations of Class-V & VIII at IMCG F-6/2 in Federal Capital

Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain distributes awards and certificates among position holders at prize distribution ceremony Centralized Annual Examinations Class-V & VIII at IMCG F-6/2 in Federal Capital

Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain distributes awards and certificates among position holders at prize distribution ceremony Centralized Annual Examinations Class-V & VIII at IMCG F-6/2 in Federal Capital

Members National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affair visiting at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affair Syed Imran Ali Shah talking to media persons during visit at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur

A delegation led by the Chairman National Minority Commission of Pakistan Chelaram Kevlani calls on Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Mohammad Jamali at Governor House

Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Mohammad Jamali in a group photo with a delegation of National Minority Commission of Pakistan at Governor House

Chairman National Minority Commission of Pakistan Chelaram Kevlani presides over the sixteenth meeting of the national minority commission at Civil Secretariat

