PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chairman Cutlery Association Shakeel Azam presenting a cutlery set to Chief Executive Pakistan Business Council (PBC) during the launching ceremony of “Study for Enhancing the Competitiveness of Cutlery Sector of Pakistan Wed, 3 May 2023, 9:57 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP33-030523 ISLAMABAD: May 03 - Chairman Cutlery Association Shakeel Azam presenting a cutlery set to Chief Executive Pakistan Business Council (PBC) during the launching ceremony of "Study for Enhancing the Competitiveness of Cutlery Sector of Pakistan. APP/SMR/MAF/TZD/MOS APP33-030523 ISLAMABAD Sponsored Ad