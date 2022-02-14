Begum Samina Arif Alvi inaugurating a café, established by Behbud Association at Behbud School in Saidpur Village

APP52-140222 ISLAMABAD: February 14 - Begum Samina Arif Alvi inaugurating a café, established by Behbud Association at Behbud School in Saidpur Village. APP
APP51-140222 ISLAMABAD: February 14 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing the opening ceremony of a café, established by Behbud Association at Behbud School in Saidpur Village. APP
ISLAMABAD

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha inaugurating Silk Road Culture Center (SRCC)

Pakistan Armys Commander 440 Brigade Brigadier Fahad Mansoor along with New Gwadar International Airports Director Dawn inaugurating Dur Baila School in Gwadar

DC Amir Karim Khan offering dua after inaugurating of ground breaking ceremony MDA Chowk

Deputy Director Colleges Prof. Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah along with Principal Begum Nusrat Bhutto Government Girls Degree College Prof. Samina Abro inaugurating 4th Sindh College Games at College Ground

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio visiting book stalls after inaugurating Larkana Books Festival at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto

A view of badminton match between Hyderabad & Larkana during all Sindh ranking badminton tournament organized by Sindh Badminton Association at Hyderabad Club

A view of Badminton match between Karachi & Sukkur during All Sindh Ranking Badminton Tournament organized by Sindh Badminton Association at Hyderabad Club

Chief Justice Sindh High Court, Ahmed Ali Shaikh addressing during reception from High Court Bar Association on last night

PTI leader and former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chaudhry Mudassir Baryar Advocate Mouza are inaugurating the Sui gas project in village Malikay Sharif Din

SAPM Malik Amir Dogar offering Dua after inaugurating up-gradation disposal Chungi No. 9

HMC worker busy in showering on the road and plants at Rani Bagh Park, it is a zoological garden established in 1861in the city of Province

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, along with SCCI President Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal Baryar along with others inaugurating the Driving Facility Center for Chamber of Commerce members

