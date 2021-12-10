Artists performing in a tableau during a function in connection with the International Human Rights Day at Governor House

APP62-101221 LAHORE: December 10  Artists performing in a tableau during a function in connection with the International Human Rights Day at Governor House. APP photo by Rana Imran
A student delivering her speech during a function to mark International Corruption Day organized by NAB at Arts Council

Director Investigation Tahir Ahmed giving away shield to the participants of drama competition during a function to mark International Corruption Day organized by NAB at Arts Council

Director NAB Hasnain Shah addressing during a function to mark International Anti-Corruption Day arranged by NAB at Al-Hamra Hall

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Humayun Yasir and Director Hasnain Shah presenting a shield to famous cricketer Muhammad Yousuf during a function to mark International Anti-Corruption Day arranged by NAB at Al-Hamra Hall

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar administering oath to the Students Council of Roots International Schools and Colleges

A student performing in a tableau during Sindhi Culture function at Government Girls Degree College

Students participating in painting competition during Anti-Corruption Week organized by National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Students performing in a tableau during Anti-Corruption Week organized by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at Arts Council

Students performing in a tableau during Sindhi cultural programme to mark the Sindhi Ajrak Topi Culture Day at Government Girls Higher Secondary School

Participants busy in painting at Pakistan Mountain Festival durring a live painting competition Mountains in the changing climate on International Mountain Day organized by DEVCOM Pakistan at Fatima Jinnah Women University in tiwn cities

Artists performing during opening ceremony of Volleyball Championship at Nishtar Sports Complex.

Artists performing during a cultural show on the occasion of signing of MoU between Walled City Chairman Kamran Lashari and Azerbaijan on the late Wednesday night in Shahi Qila

