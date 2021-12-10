PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Artists performing in a tableau during a function in connection with the International Human Rights Day at Governor House Fri, 10 Dec 2021, 10:17 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP62-101221 LAHORE: December 10 Artists performing in a tableau during a function in connection with the International Human Rights Day at Governor House. APP photo by Rana Imran APP63-101221 LAHORE: December 10 Artists performing in a tableau during a function in connection with the International Human Rights Day at Governor House. APP photo by Rana Imran APP62-101221