Additional Secretary BOI Muhammad Khashih ur Rehman chairing 5th JAWG meeting on Industrial Cooperation Under CPEC at Board of Investment
APP07-151220 ISLAMABAD: December 15 – Additional Secretary BOI Muhammad Khashih ur Rehman chairing 5th JAWG meeting on Industrial Cooperation Under CPEC at Board of Investment. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP07-151220

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR