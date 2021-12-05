PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A visitor aiming the target during Chrysanthemum, Marigoldm & Autumn Flowers Show, 2021 at Rose and Jasmine Garden arranged by Islamabad Horticultural Society and CDA Sun, 5 Dec 2021, 5:00 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP05-051221 ISLAMABAD: December 05 - A visitor aiming the target during Chrysanthemum, Marigoldm & Autumn Flowers Show, 2021 at Rose and Jasmine Garden arranged by Islamabad Horticultural Society and CDA. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP08-051221 ISLAMABAD: December 05 – Visitors viewing displayed stuff during Chrysanthemum, Marigoldm & Autumn Flowers Show, 2021 at Rose and Jasmine Garden arranged by Islamabad Horticultural Society and CDA. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP06-051221 ISLAMABAD: December 05 – A vendor displaying the flutes and spreading the tunes to attract the customers during Chrysanthemum, Marigoldm & Autumn Flowers Show, 2021 at Rose and Jasmine Garden arranged by Islamabad Horticultural Society and CDA. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP05-051221 APP07-051221 ISLAMABAD: December 05 – A vendor spreading the bubbles to attract the customers during Chrysanthemum, Marigoldm & Autumn Flowers Show, 2021 at Rose and Jasmine Garden arranged by Islamabad Horticultural Society and CDA. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh