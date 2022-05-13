A view of rally held to show solidarity with Pakistan Army accumulated at Quetta Press Club after marching on different routes under leadership of Secretary of State for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Khalil George

A view of rally held to show solidarity with Pakistan Army accumulated at Quetta Press Club after marching on different routes under leadership of Secretary of State for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Khalil George
APP41-130522 QUETTA: May 13 - A view of rally held to show solidarity with Pakistan Army accumulated at Quetta Press Club after marching on different routes under leadership of Secretary of State for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Khalil George. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
A view of rally held to show solidarity with Pakistan Army accumulated at Quetta Press Club after marching on different routes under leadership of Secretary of State for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Khalil George
QUETTA