PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people arrives to attend three-day religious congregation in Raiwind Fri, 5 Nov 2021, 1:14 AM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP71-041121 LAHORE: November 04 – A large number of people arrives to attend three-day religious congregation in Raiwind. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP71-041121 LAHORE: APP95-041121 LAHORE: November 04 – Participants arrive to attend a three-day religious congregation in Raiwind near Lahore. Thousands of people from all over Pakistan and other countries attend the three day Annual Tablighi Ijtema Religious gathering in Raiwind on the outskirts of the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP96-041121 LAHORE: November 04 – Participants arrive to attend a three-day religious congregation in Raiwind near Lahore. Thousands of people from all over Pakistan and other countries attend the three day Annual Tablighi Ijtema Religious gathering in Raiwind on the outskirts of the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP97-041121 LAHORE: November 04 – Participants arrive to attend a three-day religious congregation in Raiwind near Lahore. Thousands of people from all over Pakistan and other countries attend the three day Annual Tablighi Ijtema Religious gathering in Raiwind on the outskirts of the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari