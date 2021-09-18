Sindhi folk singer Taj Mastani addressing on the stage during a ceremony in memory of sindhi folk singer Fouzia Soomro organized by culture department at sindh museum on last night

APP08-180921 HYDERABAD: September 18 – Sindhi folk singer Taj Mastani addressing on the stage during a ceremony in memory of sindhi folk singer Fouzia Soomro organized by culture department at sindh museum on last night. APP photo by Farhan Khan
