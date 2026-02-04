Wednesday, February 4, 2026
APP35-040226 FAISALABAD: February 04 - GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen (T.I.) cutting ribbon to inaugurate the Punjabi Cultural Day and the 5th Annual Book Fair at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF). APP/TWR/TZD
