From Australian side Dr. Mark Allon, University of Sydney, while from Pakistan side Dr. Abdul Azeem, DG DOAM signed the agreement. Mrs. Fareena Mazhar, Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division graced the signing ceremony as chief guest.
From Australian side Dr. Mark Allon, University of Sydney, while from Pakistan side Dr. Abdul Azeem, DG DOAM signed the agreement. Mrs. Fareena Mazhar, Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division graced the signing ceremony as chief guest
An Agreement between the University of Sydney, Australia and the Department of Archaeology and Museums, National Heritage and Culture Division, has been signed at Islamabad

Cadets performing march past during 31st Parents Day Ceremony at Cadet College

Vice-president of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Ph.D. in philology, Professor, Honored Scientist of the Republic of Azerbaijan Isa Habibbayli addressing during a launching ceremony of Mah-e-Nau and Perven Shakir,Sagir Saddique, organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) and Ministry of Information with collaboration of GC University at Governor House

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman addressing during a launching ceremony of Mah-e-Nau and Perven Shakir, Sagir Saddique, organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) and Ministry of Information with collaboration of GC University at Governor House

SSP Rao Naeem Shahid distributes awards during annual prize distribution ceremony organized by Britain School and Colleges Arts Council

A group photograph with Chief Guest Senator Taj Haider Chairman organizing committee with players of 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship during closing ceremony held at Islamabad Tennis Complex

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing during inauguration ceremony of new OPD block & new female ward at Sir Cowasji Jahangir Institute of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is unveiling a plaque to inauguration ceremony of new OPD block & new female ward at Sir Cowasji Jahangir Institute of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti talking to media persons after drugs burning ceremony organized by ANF Sindh region

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti addressing drugs burning ceremony organized by ANF Sindh region

Puppet show being performed during Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Birthday Ceremony at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Children performing during the inaugural ceremony of Inter Constituency Games 2022 at Temas Khan Stadium

