Former Turkish Foreign Minister, currently Member Parliament Mevlut Cavusoglu speaking at an event organized by Pakistan Embassy to celebrate 77 years of Pakistan Turkiye Diplomatic Relations.

APP69-021224
ANKARA: December 02 – Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid in a group photograph with Turkish dignitaries at an event organized by Pakistan Embassy to celebrate 77 years of Pakistan Turkiye Diplomatic Relations. APP/IQJ/TZD/FHA
