APP68-021224 ANKARA: December 02 - Former Turkish Foreign Minister, currently Member Parliament Mevlut Cavusoglu speaking at an event organized by Pakistan Embassy to celebrate 77 years of Pakistan Turkiye Diplomatic Relations.
ANKARA: December 02 – Former Turkish Foreign Minister, currently Member Parliament Mevlut Cavusoglu speaking at an event organized by Pakistan Embassy to celebrate 77 years of Pakistan Turkiye Diplomatic Relations.

ANKARA: December 02 – Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid in a group photograph with Turkish dignitaries at an event organized by Pakistan Embassy to celebrate 77 years of Pakistan Turkiye Diplomatic Relations. APP/IQJ/TZD/FHA

ANKARA: December 02 – Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid speaking at an event organized by Pakistan Embassy to celebrate 77 years of Pakistan Turkiye Diplomatic Relations. APP/IQJ/TZD/FHA
ANKARA: December 02 – Chairperson Human Rights Investigation Commission of Turkish Parliament, Member Parliament Derya Yanik speaking at an event organized by Pakistan Embassy to celebrate 77 years of Pakistan Turkiye Diplomatic Relations. APP/IQJ/TZD/FHA
