Former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz addressing the PML-N Workers Convention in Garhi Shahu.

- Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee
- Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addressing business community and media representatives during his visit to Business Facilitation Center.
- Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addressing business community and media representatives during his visit to Business Facilitation Center.
- ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct
- NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body
Pakistan's National News Agency